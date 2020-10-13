Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases 1,887 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Dover by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dover by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Dover by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Dover by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 402,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

NYSE DOV traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.97. 5,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,316. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.80 and its 200-day moving average is $99.28. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

