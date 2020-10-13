Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases 3,244 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. SYSCO comprises 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 105.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.