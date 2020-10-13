Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases 938 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $204.80. 204,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,166,207. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $400.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.21 and its 200-day moving average is $190.79.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.