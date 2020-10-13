Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. L Brands accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 23.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in L Brands during the third quarter worth $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the second quarter worth $6,688,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in L Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. 60,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,573,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

