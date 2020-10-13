Wedbush Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $445.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, September 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $418.27.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $392.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $251.16 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.76.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $293,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at $793,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total value of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,177. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,427,000 after buying an additional 454,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 189.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,808,000 after acquiring an additional 185,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

