Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCL. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet cut Carnival Co. & from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.16.

CCL opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,169,000 after buying an additional 20,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 46.5% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,586,000 after acquiring an additional 927,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

