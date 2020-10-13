Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Copper Corporation is an exploration and development company focused in the exploration and production of gold, copper and molybdenum. Its reserves are located in Copper Project (Hushamu) in British Columbia and the Redstone property in the Northwest Territories. Western Copper Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing the Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

