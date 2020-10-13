Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Digital is well positioned to benefit from momentum seen in the SSD market as these storage solutions find increasing applications in connected cars and data centers. The acquisition of SanDisk will help it boost its presence in the SSD market. Moreover, an uptrend seen in NAND flash pricing is a positive. Improving PC shipment trends are expected to support the company’s HDD business. However, sluggish enterprise IT spending and soft demand for desktop and smart video hard drives, led by macroeconomic weakness amid the coronavirus pandemic is a headwind. Additionally, increasing expenses on product enhancements, a highly-leveraged balance sheet and suspension of dividends remain major concerns and is likely to hurt investors’ confidence. Notably, shares of Western Digital have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

WDC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.56.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $38.32 on Friday. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2,219.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 117.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

