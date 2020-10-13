Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WPRT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 176,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 41.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

