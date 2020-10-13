Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Westrock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,276. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Westrock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Westrock by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Westrock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,832,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Westrock by 45.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 147,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 46,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

