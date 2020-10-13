Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSR. ValuEngine cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Whitestone REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $6.30 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $266.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.20). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. Analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

