Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WSR. ValuEngine downgraded Whitestone REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NYSE:WSR opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $266.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.27. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.20). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

