WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Get WidePoint alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

WYY opened at $0.51 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million.

In other WidePoint news, CFO Kellie H. Kim bought 89,664 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $46,625.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,625.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WidePoint during the second quarter worth $374,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WidePoint (WYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.