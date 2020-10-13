Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,360,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,691,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,061 shares in the company, valued at $41,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,408,350. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.46. The company had a trading volume of 23,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,303. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

