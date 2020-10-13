WINk (WIN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.92 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, WINk has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $25.56 million and $2.92 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001216 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000072 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000058 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.