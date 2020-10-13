Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.27.

NYSE:DG opened at $220.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $222.78. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

