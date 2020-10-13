WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 1,183 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PepsiCo by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $55,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.74. 54,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,208. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average of $133.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $196.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

