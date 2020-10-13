WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 398 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.55. The company had a trading volume of 127,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,271. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $408.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

