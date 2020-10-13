WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 637 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 69.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 223,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,577,000 after buying an additional 51,042 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.59. 6,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.