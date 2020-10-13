WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 43.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald's by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on McDonald's from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,932. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.81. The company has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

