WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.40. 161,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,717,117. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.23. The firm has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

