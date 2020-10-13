WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after buying an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,773,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,386,000 after buying an additional 1,268,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.96. 502,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,852,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.