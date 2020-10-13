WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 758 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.24. 161,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,252,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.37. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Truist Securiti dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

