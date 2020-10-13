WoodTrust Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.75. 37,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,159. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $308.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

