WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,993 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $126,871,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,432,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 367.5% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after buying an additional 1,360,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. 319,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,896,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

