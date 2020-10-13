WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $22.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $637.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,925. The company has a 50-day moving average of $570.34 and a 200-day moving average of $536.66. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $620.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $576.00 to $654.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.75.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

