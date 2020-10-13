WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $667,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,261,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,954 shares of company stock worth $3,327,555. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 raised their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $230.52. 13,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,251. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $247.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.20 and its 200-day moving average is $207.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

