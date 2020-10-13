WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 218,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 139,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 83,600.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.06. The company had a trading volume of 598,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,599,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

