WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Intel by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,168 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 61,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,551 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,808,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,852,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

