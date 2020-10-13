WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $36.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,479.17. The company had a trading volume of 125,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,728. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,724.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,203.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,772.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

