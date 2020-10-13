WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 2.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.79.

WM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,782. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.