WoodTrust Financial Corp Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $883,399,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $352.69. 83,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,882. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

