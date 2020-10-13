WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 208 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Waste Management by 29.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 62,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,059 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.79.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.