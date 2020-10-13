WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 1,159 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $205.16. 12,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $208.82. The stock has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.