WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 3.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,666,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,893,000 after buying an additional 44,950 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter.

IWN traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

