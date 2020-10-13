WoodTrust Financial Corp Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.46. 24,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.83 and a 200 day moving average of $237.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

