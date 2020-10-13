WoodTrust Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,359 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 8,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 70,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 8.0% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,694 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

American Express stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,227. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

