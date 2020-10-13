WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 152 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.52. 13,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,251. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.84. The company has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

