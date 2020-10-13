WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 1,992 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $11,891,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,518,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,087,542.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,962 shares of company stock valued at $101,867,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.45. The stock had a trading volume of 112,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,478. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $131.34. The company has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

