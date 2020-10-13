Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Workhorse Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $26.58 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.82.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Research analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Harry Willison sold 19,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $325,492.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,359,483. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 293.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 508,935 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,882,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 272,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,733,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.