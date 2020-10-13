World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. World Acceptance currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $106.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.98. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $133.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.44 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $145,239.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $76,210.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,194 shares of company stock valued at $571,766. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 349.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

