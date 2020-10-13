WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WYGPY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYGPY remained flat at $$7.24 during midday trading on Thursday. 33 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.86. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This is a positive change from WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

