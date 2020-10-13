Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 863.46 ($11.28).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPP. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on WPP from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get WPP alerts:

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £481,950 ($629,670.76).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 663.40 ($8.67) on Thursday. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 622.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 604.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.59%.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.