Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.06 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00269004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00098711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.01472222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00155793 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.