W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The prolific oil and gas offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) shelf have been primarily boosting W&T Offshore’s production since its inception. The region provides low decline rates, world-class permeability and significant potential reserves that are untapped. Notably, the company is growing its presence in deepwater GoM fields, wherein output has increased more than 500% and proved reserves have surged nearly 900% over the past eight years. Huge proved reserve bases in both the shelf and deepwater resources of the basin will likely contribute to the upstream energy player’s cash flows. Moreover, despite the adverse operating environment, the company manages to keep investors happy with positive adjusted EBITDA. Consequently, W&T Offshore is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. W&T Offshore currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.68.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.04 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 584.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

