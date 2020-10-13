X-CASH 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $76,659.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $76,659.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00023489 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 58,891,450,997 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.