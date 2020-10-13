Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is witnessing severe negative impact from COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus-led restrictions on public life are hurting restaurants and retail businesses, which pay Yelp to provide their information online. This, in turn, is affecting Yelp’s top line. Additionally, as Yelp is highly dependent on advertising revenues, a decline in advertising budgets by customers, particularly those in the restaurants and nightlife categories, does not bode well. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past year. However, sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights and Yelp Portfolios is a key growth driver. Besides, it is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on YELP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yelp from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $20.81 on Friday. Yelp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -122.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $44,919.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $409,717 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Yelp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 86,312 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 87.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,439 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 195,098 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yelp by 72.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,243 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 300,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

