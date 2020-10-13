YF Link Reaches Market Cap of $21.08 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, YF Link has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. YF Link has a market capitalization of $21.08 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link token can now be bought for about $424.92 or 0.03696845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00266872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00098554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01471742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00155007 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,613 tokens. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

YF Link Token Trading

YF Link can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

