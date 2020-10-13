Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yintech Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Yintech Investment in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

Shares of YIN opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.90 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.18. Yintech Investment has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $7.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yintech Investment stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.52% of Yintech Investment worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

