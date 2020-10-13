Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Yokogawa Electric from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

YOKEY opened at $32.92 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $37.29.

About Yokogawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Business.

