Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Yokogawa Electric from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

YOKEY opened at $32.92 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $37.29.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Business.

